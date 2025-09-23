Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:53 23.09.2025

2 min read
Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump called on EU countries to cease purchasing oil and gas from Russia and added that this issue will be discussed with the Europeans today.

"I mean, you [EU countries] are much closer to this [to the war]. We have an ocean between us. You are right there, and Europe has to step it up. They can't be doing what they are doing. They are buying oil and gas from Russia, while they are fighting Russia," he said during a speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

According to Trump, European countries "have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia, otherwise we are all wasting a lot of time." The U.S. President also said that he was ready to discuss this issue.

"I am ready to discuss this today with the European nations all gathered here. I'm sure they are happy to hear me speak about it, but that's the way it is," Trump added.

As reported, the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday, September 23, in New York.

The debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place from September 23 to 27 and 29, 2025. Heads of State and Government, ministers and activists will come together to find solutions to interconnected global challenges to promote peace, security and sustainable development. the General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly is titled "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights."

Tags: #trump #eu

