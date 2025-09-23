Three-quarters of Ukrainians support EU accession - TI poll

Three-quarters (74%) of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to the European Union, with the highest levels of support being demonstrated by residents of Kyiv (82%), western (80%), northern (78%), and central (76%) regions, while the support rate in the south and east of the country is somewhat lower at 69% and 64%, respectively.

According to data from a sociological survey conducted by the research agency Info Sapiens, commissioned and presented by Transparency International Ukraine, 6% of Ukrainians are currently against accession to the EU, while another 18% are undecided.

Most often, Ukrainians expect a better future for children (65%), peace (60%), economic growth (60%), improved quality and standard of living (59%), and increased employment opportunities (58%). Also, 55% of respondents believe that European integration will help overcome corruption in Ukraine, and 54% are convinced that membership in the European Union will promote adherence to the principles of the rule of law. Only 2% of Ukrainians do not see any advantages of European integration.

Among the main fears of joining the EU are the outflow of youth (48%), exploitation of natural resources (35%), the influx of immigrants (31%), and the growth of bureaucracy (30%).

So far, 30% of respondents have cited the potential deterioration of relations with the Russian Federation as a negative aspect of Ukraine's European integration, and 11% believe that the EU has no future at all. In general, respondents associate more advantages with joining the European Union than disadvantages - 8% of respondents do not see any disadvantages.

Some 42% of respondents are optimistic about the prospects for joining the EU and believe that this process will last up to 5 years. Almost a quarter of Ukrainians (22%) allocate from 6 to 10 years for this process, and 12% of respondents are convinced that our country will never become a member of the European Union.

"The survey showed that Ukrainians are quite thorough and critical about the European integration processes. At the same time, it is important that, recalling the advantages and disadvantages of joining the EU, citizens focus not only on things that concern them personally, such as employment opportunities or issues of education and medicine, but also on general areas of the state's life - the fight against corruption, security issues and economic growth. And therefore it is especially good that after such an assessment, people are still in favor of joining the European Union," Executive Director of TI Ukraine Andriy Borovyk said about the study.

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews (CATI) in June-July 2025. The sample is 1,015 respondents, representative by gender, age, type and size of the settlement and macroregion in the territories controlled by Ukraine. This is the third wave of the study: TI Ukraine presented the previous results in June and December 2023.