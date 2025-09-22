Switzerland to allocate SHF 30 mln for Competitiveness for Recovery Ukraine 2026-2030

Photo: pexels/ Nanda Gopal Lakshman

The Swiss Federal Council at its meeting on September 19 approved the allocation of SHF 30 million for the Competitiveness for Recovery Ukraine 2026-2030 program, which will be aimed at promoting the development of an innovative and competitive private sector at the international level.

"Innovation, local value added and better integration into international supply chains can make Ukraine's economy more resilient, create skilled jobs and open up new export markets," the Swiss embassy said in a statement on its website.

According to it, the program supports the priorities of the Ukrainian government to increase the country's competitiveness and implement reforms, cooperates with regional and national authorities, as well as the private sector in Ukraine, establishing ties between Ukrainian and Swiss companies and creating new business opportunities.

"The programme demonstrates Switzerland’s long-term commitment to stability and prosperity in Ukraine and Europe and is an essential part of its Ukraine Country Programme 2025-2028," the embassy added.

As reported, in late August, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that Switzerland would finance 12 projects of companies for more than SHF 93 million within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement with Ukraine.