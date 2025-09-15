Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:28 15.09.2025

Ukraine's Finance Minister estimates funding deficit for 2026 at EUR 16 bln

2 min read
Ukraine's Finance Minister estimates funding deficit for 2026 at EUR 16 bln

Due to the protracted war, Ukraine will need more external funding next year than this year to cover the state budget deficit, currently the uncovered funding for the deficit next year is EUR 16 billion, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"We need more money than this year. This year there was more of it [than last year]. We have not yet seen the final stage of this war, so we need to prepare. I need to cover EUR 16 billion for next year," he said at the 20th annual YES conference "How to End the War?" organized in Kyiv on September 12-13 by the Pinchuk Foundation.

Marchenko added that the calculations are still ongoing, and Ukraine hopes to find a common language with partners on financing next year, because this is a key issue.

Regarding the initiative of a reparations loan to Ukraine secured by frozen Russian assets, which was announced this week by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the minister noted that European colleagues are very creative.

"They are able to prepare various mechanisms that help us use frozen [Russian] assets without actual confiscation," Marchenko believes.

He welcomed these efforts, but clarified that the debate on a specific mechanism is still ongoing and he is not going to spoil them.

As reported, on August 18, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko estimated the financial gap for 2026-2027, which is currently not closed by confirmed sources of funding, at $37 billion. According to him, the necessary external financing for 2026 is $45 billion, but it will be partially covered by the accumulated reserve of funds from international financing received this year.

Tags: #funding #deficit

MORE ABOUT

18:08 11.08.2025
Zelenskyy orders to increase funding for combat units: UAH 7 mln to brigade per battalion

Zelenskyy orders to increase funding for combat units: UAH 7 mln to brigade per battalion

15:31 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

15:02 31.07.2025
EU has no plans to freeze funding to Ukraine – European Commission spokesman Mercier

EU has no plans to freeze funding to Ukraine – European Commission spokesman Mercier

12:59 30.07.2025
Extra UAH 3.1 bln for state drug procurement in Ukraine will fully cover many oncology, cardiovascular drugs – official

Extra UAH 3.1 bln for state drug procurement in Ukraine will fully cover many oncology, cardiovascular drugs – official

10:40 25.07.2025
Ukraine needs to close deficit of $65 bln per year - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs to close deficit of $65 bln per year - Zelenskyy

16:22 21.07.2025
Ukraine needs $6 bln to close this year's arms procurement deficit - Shmyhal

Ukraine needs $6 bln to close this year's arms procurement deficit - Shmyhal

16:41 06.06.2025
Rye deficit and rye bread price increase in 2025/2026 MY will be 100% - industry association

Rye deficit and rye bread price increase in 2025/2026 MY will be 100% - industry association

18:23 05.06.2025
Govt acknowledges shortage of AFU funding; Poroshenko claims and calls to redirect 'every penny' to army

Govt acknowledges shortage of AFU funding; Poroshenko claims and calls to redirect 'every penny' to army

13:51 02.04.2025
PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

20:27 20.03.2025
EU ready to shift focus on financing Ukraine to reconstruction if peace achieved

EU ready to shift focus on financing Ukraine to reconstruction if peace achieved

HOT NEWS

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

LATEST

Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

Innovation Forpost industrial park in Ukrainian city of Dnipro negotiating with first potential tenants – MP Kysylevsky

MHP agritech group boosts Q2 2025 net profit by 48%

Ukrainian govt confirms $1.5 bln Chinese loan guarantee for State Food and Grain Corporation restructuring

NovaPay registers 3rd bond issue for institutional investors worth UAH 100 mln

Ukraine will apply to Korea for loan to buy 20 Hyundai electric trains

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

AD
AD