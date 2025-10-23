Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:49 23.10.2025

Costa pledges political decision on Ukraine's 2026-2027 funding

2 min read
Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President Antonio Costa has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the leaders of the European Union member states will confirm their unwavering support for Ukraine and will be able to take a political decision to provide a reparations loan based on Russian immobilized assets, covering its needs for the period 2026-2027.

"I am very pleased to welcome you here, among our colleagues, as a future member of the European Union. First of all, despite the great expectations created by President Trump’s initiatives, it is clear today that, unfortunately, these initiatives do not meet the goodwill of President Putin, and Russia is stepping up its attacks, stepping up its attacks on civilians, on civilian objects, and this means that we must continue to support your fight for a just and lasting peace," he said, addressing Zelenskyy on Thursday in Brussels before the start of the European Council meeting.

Costa confirmed that on Thursday morning the EU had approved the 19th package of sanctions targeting Russia’s shadow navy, banking and energy sectors. "And today at this European Council we will take a political decision to ensure Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026 and 2027, including the purchase of military equipment. And this is a very strong message to Russia," he stressed.

The President of the European Council recalled that the EU "has repeatedly said that we will support Ukraine as much as necessary, and whatever it takes." "Now we have made it more specific, and today we will take a political decision to ensure your financial needs for 2026 and 2027. Welcome to your home," Costa stressed.

Costa said that he is is convinced that EU leaders will be able to take a political decision to ensure Ukraine’s financial needs until 2026 and 2027. "On the technical issues of the solutions, we continue to work with the European Commission. But the most important thing is the political solution and the clear signal that we send to Russia: they cannot believe that we are tired. We are not tired. And we are here to continue to support Ukraine diplomatically, politically, militarily and financially," the President of the European Council explained.

He said this is the most important signal for Russia, because Russia must understand that it needs to stop killing civilians in Ukraine and stop destroying civilian objects in Ukraine.

Tags: #costa_antónio #funding

