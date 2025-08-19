Switzerland ready to host peace talks, promises Putin 'immunity' from ICC arrest warrant

Photo: pexels/ Nanda Gopal Lakshman

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has promised to grant Vladimir Putin "immunity" from arrest under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant if he comes to peace talks in Ukraine, Agence France Presse reported.

"Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told at a press conference that, under certain circumstances, he would be allowed to set foot in Switzerland," AFP reported.

Putin has the official status of a suspect in committing an international crime through the illegal movement and deportation of people (including children) from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia. The arrest warrant means Putin could be detained and put on trial if he leaves Russia. This can be done by countries that have signed and ratified the Rome Statute, including Switzerland.

However, last year the Swiss government defined "the rules for granting immunity to a person under an international arrest warrant. If this person comes for a peace conference – not if they come for private reasons," Cassis said.

Cassis said Switzerland was fully prepared to host such a meeting, and stressed the military-neutral country's many years of experience in this area.

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that a summit between Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky could be held in Europe, in "a neutral country, maybe Switzerland."