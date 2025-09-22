Sybiha, UN World Food Programme Executive Director discuss further cooperation

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations (UN) Cindy McCain discussed ways to develop cooperation, in particular in humanitarian food programs, as well as in the demining of agricultural lands.

"Had a productive meeting with WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain at the UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. We focused on developing cooperation between Ukraine and the UN World Food Programme in humanitarian assistance, agricultural land demining, and further joint efforts to strengthen global food security, violated by Russia," Sybiha said in a Telegram channel on Monday.

During the meeting, the minister reportedly emphasized "the importance of WFP's voice in ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea." Sybiha also assured the WFP Executive Director that Ukraine "despite full-scale Russian aggression, remains committed to its role as a guarantor of global food security."

According to the minister, humanitarian food shipments from Ukraine have now reached more than 10 million people in 18 countries.

"I expressed my gratitude to WFP and its team in Ukraine for their unwavering solidarity and assistance in delivering vital assistance to our people, supporting vulnerable communities, and working together to strengthen Ukraine's resilience," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.