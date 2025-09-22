Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:29 22.09.2025

Sybiha, UN World Food Programme Executive Director discuss further cooperation

2 min read
Sybiha, UN World Food Programme Executive Director discuss further cooperation
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations (UN) Cindy McCain discussed ways to develop cooperation, in particular in humanitarian food programs, as well as in the demining of agricultural lands.

"Had a productive meeting with WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain at the UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. We focused on developing cooperation between Ukraine and the UN World Food Programme in humanitarian assistance, agricultural land demining, and further joint efforts to strengthen global food security, violated by Russia," Sybiha said in a Telegram channel on Monday.

During the meeting, the minister reportedly emphasized "the importance of WFP's voice in ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea." Sybiha also assured the WFP Executive Director that Ukraine "despite full-scale Russian aggression, remains committed to its role as a guarantor of global food security."

According to the minister, humanitarian food shipments from Ukraine have now reached more than 10 million people in 18 countries.

"I expressed my gratitude to WFP and its team in Ukraine for their unwavering solidarity and assistance in delivering vital assistance to our people, supporting vulnerable communities, and working together to strengthen Ukraine's resilience," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #food #un

MORE ABOUT

20:30 22.09.2025
Ukraine suggests UN World Food Programme include more African countries in Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine suggests UN World Food Programme include more African countries in Grain from Ukraine program

20:24 22.09.2025
Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

20:54 18.09.2025
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

20:19 15.09.2025
Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

14:34 11.09.2025
Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

19:55 09.09.2025
Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

20:54 08.09.2025
UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

20:12 28.08.2025
Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

20:14 20.08.2025
Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

13:04 19.08.2025
Ukrainian rights groups appeal to UN over Russian occupation violations

Ukrainian rights groups appeal to UN over Russian occupation violations

HOT NEWS

15 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses damaged in Zaporizhzhia, 3 dead – Zelenskyy

General Staff reports 156 combat clashes during day

Air defenses down 132 of 141 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kyiv's judge exposed for illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 mln

Govt redirects UAH 2 bln to Defense Ministry for defense industry, production expansion, weapons procurement

Shmyhal, US Congress bipartisan delegation discuss PURL, Drone deal

Switzerland to allocate SHF 30 mln for Competitiveness for Recovery Ukraine 2026-2030

AFU General Staff: 32 combat clashes near Pokrovsk axis, 83 along entire frontline

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

Syrsky, Chief of Romanian Defense Staff discuss counteraction to Russian UAVs

Bipartisan bill to use Russia's frozen assets in support of Ukraine registered in US Senate

Sybiha proposes Oman to play role in peace process, invites Omani counterpart to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy proposes Parliament deploy Ukrainian Navy warships to Turkey, UK

AD
AD