12:02 18.09.2025

Sky Bank accredits Intergal-Bud project in Lviv for e-House program

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Sky Bank approved the MHouse residential complex project by developer Intergal-Bud for participation in the state e-House (e-Oselia) program, said Volodymyr Chornenky, the bank's retail business director.

"The MHouse residential complex, developed by Intergal-Bud, one of the best developers in Ukraine, has received accreditation from Sky Bank under the state mortgage program! Now, you have the opportunity to purchase your dream home at the construction stage with the largest selection of layouts at the best price," he wrote on Facebook.

The MHouse residential complex became the first Intergal-Bud project accredited in Lviv. As the developer specified, so far, preferential mortgages have been available in nine of his projects, all in the capital region: Sky Avenue (two buildings), Syretski Sady (ninth and tenth buildings), Lukyanivsky Cascade, Ozernyi Gai. Gatne, City Hub, Holosiyivskyi, Parkovy Ozera, Prychal 8, and Teremky.

The construction company Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. Its portfolio includes 107 residential projects. In 2024, the company built and commissioned almost 358,500 sq m of real estate, which corresponds to 3,800 apartments in 20 buildings.

