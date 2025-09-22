Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:37 22.09.2025

Yermak regards Putin's statement as usual propaganda of fear: This included in use of force methods

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Vladimir Putin's statements regarding the arms race and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) are propaganda of fear and a search for escalations, which Russia has demonstrated before.

"Propaganda of fear from Putin. The Russians have not come up with anything new. Instead of peace, they are looking for escalation in everything. This is included in the use of force methods," Yermak said in Telegram on Monday.

As reported, Putin at a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Monday reported that Russia is allegedly "capable of responding to any threats not in words, but by applying military-technical measures," however is also allegedly "not interested in further increasing tensions and accelerating the race after its completion" and therefore made a proposal for several restrictions on the expiration of START. its action in February 2026, if the United States does the same.

He also stated that Russia is allegedly trying to maintain the status quo that has developed with the help of START, complained about the degradation of its status in the field of strategic stability, is trying to gain advantages from the West and that this has allegedly undermined the foundations of the country's dialogue with nuclear weapons.

