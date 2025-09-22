Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:27 22.09.2025

Cabinet approves transfer of training weapons to resistance centers, schools

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

The Cabinet of Ministers has regulated the procedure for transferring training weapons from military units to the Centers for Training Citizens for National Resistance and centers for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine."

According to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this decision will contribute to: improving the quality of training citizens for national resistance and strengthening military-patriotic education, as well as creating an appropriate material and technical base for conducting such training.

