Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

Getting European countries to give up Russian energy resources is a complex process, but if U.S. President Donald Trump takes serious steps, he could encourage some European states that maintain energy ties with Russia to move in that direction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

“We, for our part, support his [Trump’s] position. And we, for our part, are working with European countries so they increasingly abandon the ‘Russians’ energy resources. But ensuring this is a very difficult process. The main thing is results. I believe, on the contrary, that if President Trump takes serious steps, he will give a stronger push to some European states that are engaged in energy economics with Russia,” he said during a meeting with journalists on Friday.

According to the president, he thinks Slovakia will be close to such a move because “everyone looks to the United States.”

“Orban can’t remain alone. And it’s not only, by the way, Orban or Hungary. Hungary and Slovakia. There are some other countries that also provide the relevant infrastructure for all this – for ‘Russian’ energy resources. We very much want them not to link these processes. They must proceed in parallel to bring peace closer,” Zelenskyy added.