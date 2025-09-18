Interfax-Ukraine
19:07 18.09.2025

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

U.S. President Donald Trump said that in the issue of resolving the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin "let him down" adding that at a certain point the situation was moving towards the Third World War, but now that is no longer the case.

He said this on Thursday in London at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keith Starmer.

When asked by a journalist whether negotiations with Russia had run out, and what his next steps were, Trump replied: "I thought it might be easiest one [the war] because of my relationship with president Putin. But he has really let me down."

"Russian soldiers are being killed at a higher rate than the Ukrainian soldiers," the U.S. president added.

He once again stated that there would be no war with Ukraine if he were president and repeated the claim that he had stopped seven wars.

Returning to Ukraine, Trump said: "I hope are going to have some good news for you coming up."

In turn, Starmer stated the need to put pressure on Putin. Ha said Putin is either arrogant or reckless and allies must step up their action against him. Starmer added Europe's actions, supported by U.S. guarantees, are an example of Europe taking responsibility.

When asked by a journalist whether it was a mistake to invite Putin to Alaska and what measures would be taken against him now, Trump briefly replied: "No."

In turn, Starmer noted that "there are number of European countries which are too reliant on energy from Russia," and added that it is now important to "make sure that Ukraine is in the strongest position now."

Trump said that if the price of oil falls, Putin "is going to have no choice, he is going to drop out of that war."

"I am willing to do other things, but not when the people that I am fight for are buying oil from Russia. If the oil price comes down, very simply – Russia will settle," the U.S. president said.

