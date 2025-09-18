Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:05 18.09.2025

1 min read
Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Peace in Ukraine must be acceptable to the Ukrainian state and based on conditions acceptable to those who heroically defend their country’s independence, stated Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

“Poles and Ukrainians are people of peace. We want peace. Of course, peace must be fair. Peace must be based on conditions acceptable to those who heroically defend their sovereignty and independence. It must be acceptable to the Ukrainian state,” he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in Kyiv.

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that Poland supports the peace efforts being pursued by US President Donald Trump, but is also strongly supported by the European Union community and Western countries that share the same values.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense emphasized that peace requires strength. “Strength that protects, that deters, that reacts,” he noted.

Tags: #ukraine #peace #kosiniak_kamysz

