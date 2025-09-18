Ukraine and Poland agree to create joint drone operational group – Shmyhal

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysh have agreed to create a joint operational group on unmanned aircraft systems, which will include representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces.

"Today we agreed on a number of important steps. The first is the creation of a joint operational group on unmanned aircraft systems, which will include representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces," Shmyhal said at a press conference with his Polish counterpart in Kyiv.

He explained that this group will become a platform for coordination and development of joint initiatives.

"We will integrate the latest defense technologies and initiate new projects that should strengthen the protection of our people and our critical infrastructure," the defense minister noted.

According to him, the central element of this joint operational group will be joint training programs. "...Which, I am sure, will strengthen our ability to confront a common enemy," Shmyhal added.