18.09.2025

Australia cuts Russian oil price ceiling, sanctions 95 'shadow fleet' tankers – Yermak

Australia cuts Russian oil price ceiling, sanctions 95 'shadow fleet' tankers – Yermak
The decision to lower the price ceiling for Russian oil from $60 to $47.60 per barrel was made by the Australian government, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"This will reduce the cost of Russian oil on the market and further reduce the Kremlin's income from the sale of energy resources, which the Russian Federation uses to finance the military-industrial complex," Yermak said on Telegram.

In addition, he added, Australia has imposed sanctions against 95 vessels of the so-called "shadow fleet," which the Russian Federation uses to circumvent sanctions.

"In total, there are already over 150 such vessels under Australian restrictions. These circumvention schemes carry not only financial support for the war, but also serious environmental and maritime risks. It is important that this decision was made in coordination with partners - the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Japan and New Zealand. This strengthens the single sanctions coalition that methodically cuts off oxygen to the Russian war machine," Yermak said.

