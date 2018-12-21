Facts

Veteran Affairs Ministry should start working in 2-3 weeks – Poroshenko

Ukraine's Ministry of Veteran Affairs should start working within two or three weeks, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

Poroshenko said on Facebook on Friday that creating the ministry should not "turn into a bureaucratic mess over the next six months to a year."

The president approved the creation of a Council of Veterans at the ministry. Chairman Volodymyr Lahuta was present at the meeting, during which Poroshenko approved the government's decision and the candidature of Iryna Friz as Veterans Affairs Minister.

Friz said on Facebook that at the meeting, Poroshenko, Lahuta and veterans discussed how to quickly and effectively launch the ministry.

According to her, the president told those gathered that they were the drivers for developing a movement of veterans.

"Where it was necessary, veterans spoke up and supported the idea. Please do me a favor and create an effective ministry," Poroshenko said at the meeting.

