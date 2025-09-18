Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:10 18.09.2025

Ex-MP Ivanyuschenko wanted on suspicion of seizing 18 hectares of land near Kyiv

2 min read
Ex-MP Ivanyuschenko wanted on suspicion of seizing 18 hectares of land near Kyiv

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has put on the wanted list former Member of Parliament from the Party of Regions Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, who is suspected of legalizing 18 hectares of state land for more than UAH 160 million.

"In the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between the former People's Deputy and the developer for control over the Stolichny market in the suburbs of Kyiv, the latter had an intention to transfer the market's assets to controlled persons. To do this, employees of the State Geocadastre changed the purpose of the market's land, part of which was divided into nine plots of two hectares each and transferred to the ownership of predetermined individuals, and then sold to three companies associated with the developer," the NABU said on Telegram on Thursday.

As the investigation established, the parties later settled the conflict by signing an "understanding" on the joint use of the market's land. In September 2021, the former MP's confidant became a beneficiary of land ownership companies.

As reported, NABU and Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced the exposure of a scheme to seize and further legalize 18 hectares of state-owned land on September 8. According to them, Ivanyushchenko and Vladyslav Molchanova, the founder of one of the largest capital development companies, Stolitsa Group, were involved in the transaction.

Molchanova published a statement on her own website, in which she claims that the investigation, which "has been going on for more than four years and which, in my opinion, looks like a completely commissioned one, was deliberately accelerated right now."

At the same time, Stolitsa Group emphasized that Molchanova is not among its owners.

Tags: #ivanyushchenko #nabu #wanted

MORE ABOUT

19:00 16.09.2025
NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

11:08 15.09.2025
Criminal proceedings against thermal imaging manufacturer Archer closed - NABU

Criminal proceedings against thermal imaging manufacturer Archer closed - NABU

15:23 12.09.2025
Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21

Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21

10:45 08.09.2025
Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

18:05 05.09.2025
Ukraine returns from abroad over EUR3.3 mln stolen through corruption scheme of Ukraina printing house - NABU

Ukraine returns from abroad over EUR3.3 mln stolen through corruption scheme of Ukraina printing house - NABU

16:08 05.09.2025
After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

18:46 02.09.2025
SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

18:35 02.09.2025
Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

19:55 26.08.2025
Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

11:45 25.08.2025
NABU employees ask court to consider complaint against arrest of colleague

NABU employees ask court to consider complaint against arrest of colleague

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 48 of 75 Russian drones attacks overnight, hits recorded in 6 locations

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian saboteurs eliminate 8 Russian officers near occupied Polohy

CCD denies claims of Canadian authorities coercing Ukrainians about military eligibility

Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad used consular services this month – FM Sybiha

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

Australia cuts Russian oil price ceiling, sanctions 95 'shadow fleet' tankers – Yermak

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Veterans ministry to plant 12,000 saplings in VDNH therapeutic garden

Choven Publishing House cancels BLM book presentation due to threats

Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

AD
AD