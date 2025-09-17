Interfax-Ukraine
18:10 17.09.2025

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

The teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump are working to ensure that the leaders' meeting takes place next week in New York, the Ukrainian head of state has said.

"Our teams are working to ensure that we can meet," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metzola on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy said Ukraine is preparing to hold a number of events during the high-level week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be held in New York (the United States).

"We are really preparing for the UN General Assembly, for the trip of the highest-level Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Tykhy said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

