Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:52 17.09.2025

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced two plans: one of them is to end the war, the other is to find additional funding to cover the challenges of the war.

"The price of this war, for example, for today, and what challenges we have, the price of one year, is 120 billion [the president did not specify in what currency], and 60 – gives the Ukrainian budget, and 60 I have to find next year, I hope that we will end this war, but in any case, plan A is to end it, plan B is 120, that's all," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metzola on Wednesday.

He said "this is a big challenge," but it is not necessary that "it will be needed in peacetime, during a truce or something like that" or that "such big money will be needed for ten years."

"But in any case, you should understand the scale of this issue, that's why we are discussing this money a lot," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will discuss with the US what security guarantees they are ready to provide in the format of NATO's Article 5, and bilateral decisions should be made.

