Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:46 14.08.2025

In July, Ukraine slightly reduces imports of electric generators, batteries by 7% vs June 2025

2 min read

Imports of electric generator sets and rotating electrical converters to Ukraine in July decreased by 1.7% compared to June 2025 – to $127.75 million, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

According to statistics, most often in July, electric generators and converters were imported from the Czech Republic ($40.4 million), Romania ($22.7 million) and Austria ($1.6 million), while in June, equipment worth $39.7 million was imported from the Czech Republic, Romania - $25.2 million, and Austria - $5.9 million.

In total, in January-July of this year, such equipment was imported to Ukraine for $889.85 million, in particular from the Czech Republic - $200.1 million, Romania - $124.3 million, and Austria - $96.1 million.

As reported, according to the results of the first half of 2025, imports of electric generating sets and electric converters increased 7.1 times compared to the same period in 2024 - to $762.2 million, which has already exceeded the figure for the entire 2024.

Ukraine exported small amounts of electric generators in July 2025 ($3.3 million), mainly supplying them to the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Bulgaria.

In addition, according to the State Customs Service, in July, imports of electric batteries and separators to them decreased by 7% compared to June of this year - to $150.7 million. They were mostly imported from China ($87.3 million), as well as from Vietnam ($20 million) and Taiwan ($9 million).

Over the seven months, such equipment was imported to Ukraine for $695.6 million, mainly from China ($450 million).

During this period, Ukraine exported batteries for $29.7 million, mainly to Poland (31.5%), France (12.7%) and Germany (12.3%).

As reported, at the end of July 2024, Ukraine exempted the import of electric generator equipment and batteries from customs duties and VAT.

Tags: #electric #generators #import

MORE ABOUT

15:23 15.07.2025
NKREKP launches register of consumers' electrical installations on alternative sources launched

NKREKP launches register of consumers' electrical installations on alternative sources launched

20:38 07.07.2025
In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

20:20 30.06.2025
Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.4 times in Jan-May, mainly from China

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.4 times in Jan-May, mainly from China

10:58 20.06.2025
Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

15:52 18.06.2025
Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

20:27 15.05.2025
Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.5 times in Jan-April, mainly from China

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.5 times in Jan-April, mainly from China

20:01 14.05.2025
Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

12:10 12.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

20:33 20.02.2025
Gas imports to depend on consequences of Russian shelling of gas infrastructure - energy committee head

Gas imports to depend on consequences of Russian shelling of gas infrastructure - energy committee head

20:31 07.02.2025
Metinvest to import coal from U.S. operations due to Pokrovske Coal shutdown – expert

Metinvest to import coal from U.S. operations due to Pokrovske Coal shutdown – expert

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Prime Minister orders audit of all strategic mineral license holders

Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

Naftogaz signs EUR 500 mln EBRD loan backed by EU guarantee for gas purchases

Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

British court rules to seize assets of Bank Finance and Credit ex-owner Zhevaho due to non-payment of UAH 1.5 bln - NBU

LATEST

Frontline critical enterprises allowed to defer all employees from mobilization

Vodafone Ukraine announces another buy-up of eurobonds for almost $4 mln

Ukrainian Prime Minister orders audit of all strategic mineral license holders

Ukrainian energy companies promptly restore damaged gas production, transportation facilities – Ministry of Energy

Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

EBRD has provided EUR 1.6 bln in financing to Naftogaz since start of war

Naftogaz signs EUR 500 mln EBRD loan backed by EU guarantee for gas purchases

Ukrenergo owes Ukrhydroenergo UAH 8 bln on balancing market – head of company

Household consumers can complain about poor electrical support conditions – Chernihivoblenergo

Perfect Group exits 2 joint residential projects with Saga Development

AD
AD