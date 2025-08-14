In July, Ukraine slightly reduces imports of electric generators, batteries by 7% vs June 2025

Imports of electric generator sets and rotating electrical converters to Ukraine in July decreased by 1.7% compared to June 2025 – to $127.75 million, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

According to statistics, most often in July, electric generators and converters were imported from the Czech Republic ($40.4 million), Romania ($22.7 million) and Austria ($1.6 million), while in June, equipment worth $39.7 million was imported from the Czech Republic, Romania - $25.2 million, and Austria - $5.9 million.

In total, in January-July of this year, such equipment was imported to Ukraine for $889.85 million, in particular from the Czech Republic - $200.1 million, Romania - $124.3 million, and Austria - $96.1 million.

As reported, according to the results of the first half of 2025, imports of electric generating sets and electric converters increased 7.1 times compared to the same period in 2024 - to $762.2 million, which has already exceeded the figure for the entire 2024.

Ukraine exported small amounts of electric generators in July 2025 ($3.3 million), mainly supplying them to the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Bulgaria.

In addition, according to the State Customs Service, in July, imports of electric batteries and separators to them decreased by 7% compared to June of this year - to $150.7 million. They were mostly imported from China ($87.3 million), as well as from Vietnam ($20 million) and Taiwan ($9 million).

Over the seven months, such equipment was imported to Ukraine for $695.6 million, mainly from China ($450 million).

During this period, Ukraine exported batteries for $29.7 million, mainly to Poland (31.5%), France (12.7%) and Germany (12.3%).

As reported, at the end of July 2024, Ukraine exempted the import of electric generator equipment and batteries from customs duties and VAT.