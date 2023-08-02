Economy

20:32 02.08.2023

Moldova has sufficient gas reserves to last until end of this year, though still purchasing

2 min read
Moldova has sufficient gas reserves to last until at least the end of 2023, Alexandru Slusari, an administrative board member of Energocom state enterprise, said in a statement.

"Energocom already has gas reserves that should last until the end of 2023. However, we have not stopped, and purchases continue," Slusari posted on social media.

The company purchased 300 mcm of gas during June and July in preparation for the winter season of 2023-2024, Energocom's press service said. It will be used both for current consumption and for storage and use in the future. The gas was purchased with funds from Energocom.

The previously announced average purchase price of $400 per 1,000 cubic meters does not include gas transportation and storage costs, Energocom said.

Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov previously said that Moldova purchases gas at around $400 per thousand cubic meters. There are plans to compile a gas reserve of 450 million cubic meters by October 1, 2023.

Moldova uses around 1 billion cubic meters to 1.3 bcm of gas per year, excluding Transdniestria.

Moldova has refused to use gas supplied by Gazprom since December 2022, with all gas from Russia going to Transdniestria. The Moldovan authorities do not control Transdniestria, where some of the Gazprom gas is used for domestic needs, and Moldavskaya GRES uses some of it to generate electricity that Moldova also uses.

Tags: #gas #moldova #purchases

