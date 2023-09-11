Govt obliges customers to justify need for public procurement from UAH 50,000H

Public procurement in the amount of UAH 50,000 or more, in addition to a report on the contract that was concluded without the use of an electronic procurement system, must also be accompanied by a rationale for their implementation agreed upon by the customer’s head, such changes to the rules for public procurement during martial law were made by the government.

“A tender through ProZorro in itself does not guarantee an automatic positive result. Many remember cases where the procurement was transparent, competitive and according to the rules, but the validity of the need or the terms of the purchase caused a public outcry. Therefore, this change is intended, first of all, to improve the quality work of those announcing the tender,” First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko commented on the changes.

According to her, the resolution also reduces the list of grounds on which government customers may not go through competitive bidding, but sign contracts directly, while simultaneously increasing the responsibility of government customers for abuse of such a basis as urgent need.

In addition, changes have been made to allow public procurement of sanctioned participants whose assets have been transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).