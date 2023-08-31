Kyivteploenergo refutes accusation of prosecutor's office in purchase of pumping equipment at inflated price

The municipal company Kyivteploenergo refutes the accusation of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office about the company's alleged purchase of pumping equipment at an inflated price and claims that the purchase was made at the lowest price in ProZorro.

"Kyivteploenergo refutes the accusations of the prosecutor's office. The purchase of pumping equipment was carried out at the lowest price in the ProZorro system. It is technically impossible for the company's officials to interfere in the process of purchasing equipment necessary to ensure the operation of the city's heat supply system," the company said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the company, on August 30, employees of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office came to Kyivteploenergo on the case of the purchase of equipment for heating networks at allegedly inflated prices. Law enforcers accuse one of the company's officials of violating public procurement laws.

As the enterprise said, in 2020 Kyivteploenergo purchased critical equipment for the operation of the city's heat supply system, in particular, pumps, which are mentioned in the documents of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office.

The procedure was carried out in accordance with the law on public procurement among three participants who intended to sell pumping equipment to the enterprise. Procurement did not provide for limiting the number of participants. According to the reduction procedure established by law (an auction with a price reduction), the participant with the lowest price was automatically determined.

In addition, the State Audit Service of Ukraine, which is the only authorized body for conducting procurement audits, monitored (verified) the implementation of the said procurement by the enterprise. Based on the results of the audit, the compliance of the purchase with the legislation and the legitimacy of identifying the seller were confirmed.

Kyivteploenergo considers the accusations of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office unfounded, since all procurement procedures were carried out in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation and verified by state auditors.

"The company is ready to provide law enforcement agencies with all the necessary documentation so that they can be convinced of the transparency and legality of the purchases," Kyivteploenergo said.