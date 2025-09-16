Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:05 16.09.2025

EU consulting on provisions of 19th sanctions package – Vlasiuk

1 min read
EU consulting on provisions of 19th sanctions package – Vlasiuk

Adviser and Plenipotentiary of the President of Ukraine on Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk has confirmed that the 19th package of sanctions of the European Union against the Russian Federation was supposed to be presented on Tuesday, September 16, but it was postponed.

"Indeed, the 19th package of sanctions was held back - it was supposed to be presented today. Consultations are ongoing (internal and with partners) on the inclusion of some more provisions, or on the exclusion of some provisions. That is, it could be both better and worse. We believe in the best, as well as in the fact that the 19th will be presented no later than next week," Vlasiuk said on Facebook.

Earlier it was reported that the EU is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against companies in India and China that facilitate oil trade with Russia. India is currently one of the largest buyers of Russian crude oil in Asia.

According to Bloomberg, the official submission of the 19th sanctions package has been delayed by two weeks after US President Donald Trump demanded stronger European measures as a condition for the US to continue imposing its own sanctions.

Tags: #sanctions #vlasiuk

