Ukraine expects Mexico, Peru and Ecuador to join Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Presidential Plenipotentiary Adviser for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk and a delegation visited Mexico, Peru and Ecuador to inform about the Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

“I propose that your countries become friends of Ukraine and partners in building a global child protection system. After all, this is not only about Ukrainian children. Today, it is our Ukrainian children, but tomorrow it could be children from any country,” she emphasized.

According to the press service of the head of state, meetings were held with parliamentarians, representatives of the governments of these countries, ombudsmen, public activists and journalists. Representatives of Ukraine spoke about the facts of the killings and injuries of Ukrainian children during the Russian aggression, sexual violence, deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation.

The delegation also included two Ukrainians who told their stories. One of them survived the blockade of Mariupol in 2022 as a child, was kidnapped by the Russians and forcibly relocated to temporarily occupied territories. The second grew up and studied in occupied Luhansk.

In addition, during the meeting with representatives of relevant institutions in Mexico, they agreed on areas of cooperation and exchange of experience on issues of child-friendly justice, protection of rights and investigation of crimes against children.

Peruvian lawmakers emphasized solidarity with Ukraine, commitment to peace and protection of the most vulnerable categories of Ukrainians.

Also in Ecuador, the Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of the country's National Assembly, heads of the UN mission and UNICEF. A meeting was also held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero. She noted that her country shares Ukraine's concern for the fate of the world's children.

"Following the visit, Ukraine expects Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children," the press service summarized.