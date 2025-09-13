Svyrydenko meets with Prince Harry: Our dream is to hold Invictus Games in Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed with British Prince Harry the work on the rehabilitation and recovery of Ukrainian military personnel and thanked him for his support for them after service, in particular, at the Invictus Games.

"I had a small meeting with Prince Harry during his trip to Kyiv... We talked about the work on the rehabilitation and recovery of veterans. I thanked the Prince for his support for our Ukrainian military personnel after service at various venues, including at the Invictus Games," she wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, Prince Harry founded these international sports competitions for veterans in 2014. Ukraine has been participating in them since 2017. Since then, they have become popular among the Ukrainian military.

"This year, Ukraine was represented at the Games by a record-breaking team of 35 participants. Now our dream - the Invictus Games should reach Ukraine. We have all the opportunities for this. Moreover, indomitability is a synonym for the Ukrainian spirit. And our defenders demonstrate it every day," she noted.

In addition, Svyrydenko showed the British prince the consequences of the Russian Iskander missile hitting the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

As reported, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, made a surprise visit to Kyiv at the invitation of the Ukrainian government, stating that he wants to do everything possible to help thousands of servicemen who were seriously injured in the war against the Russian Federation recover.