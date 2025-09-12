Interfax-Ukraine
18:02 12.09.2025

Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the UK Yvette Cooper, who made her first visit to Ukraine in office.

"Thank you for the fact that the first trip is to Ukraine. A truly strong signal of support. We discussed in detail the current issues: the next steps within the coalition of the willing and the development of security guarantees with a special emphasis on a strong Ukrainian army, further defense support, the implementation of the agreement on the production in the UK of interceptor drones developed in Ukraine, strengthening air defense and long-range capabilities," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

He thanked the UK for today's package of sanctions against Russia. "It is important to continue to develop this pressure so that the Russian war machine finally stops. I am also grateful for the financial support of Ukraine, namely for the allocation of GBP 142 million for winter preparations," Zelenskyy said.

According to the presidential press service, Cooper assured of continued support for Ukraine and its reconstruction after the end of the war.

"For me, on my first trip as Secretary of State, the most important thing was to come here to show our unwavering support for Ukraine and to thank you and the Ukrainian people for your resilience, strength and courage in the face of Russian aggression. We know that you are doing this for all of us, because your security is our security," she said.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Cooper coordinated the next steps within the coalition of the willing and discussed the preparation of events planned for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

