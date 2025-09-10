MFA and Modern Ukraine Foundation donate 20 FPV drones on fiber optics to 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, generators for hospitals in frontline cities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with the Modern Ukraine Foundation, donated 20 FPV drones on fiber optics to the 21st separate mechanized brigade and generators for hospitals in frontline cities.

As an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported, three Ammann Olympian GEP 44X generators with a capacity of 35 kW were also transferred to regional clinical hospitals in Zaporizhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha was personally present during the transfer ceremony.

"I am especially pleased to participate in the ceremony of handing over drones to the 21st brigade and generators to frontline cities, together with the Foundation. This should be the reaction to the next escalation and growth of challenges. Specific solutions. And today we are showing that we have no right to fatigue in helping our soldiers," the minister said in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Sybiha added that a certain number of drones "will go to the front today." As the minister emphasized, "every drone and element of assistance is important for the Ukrainian military."

"Today there is no greater priority than strengthening the defense capability of our army. More weapons, weapons, weapons," he said.

The total cost of the transferred aid is over UAH 2 million. The Anacosma clinic and VORK UA LLC provided funds for drones for the 21st separate mechanized brigade, and the generators were purchased jointly with the Swiss company AXPO GRID AG, which assumed the costs of the purchase.

President of the Modern Ukraine Foundation Volodymyr Havrysh noted that the Foundation has already transferred "more than UAH 250 million to support the Defense Forces."

The head of the communications department of the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, Major Serhiy Dibrov, thanked for the assistance provided for the needs of the brigade.