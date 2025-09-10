Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:29 10.09.2025

Sybiha calls invasion of their drones into Polish territory as 'new phase' of Russian armed aggression

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

The invasion of Russian drones into the territory of Poland means a new phase of Russian aggression, this is an escalation that requires a firm response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"In my opinion, this means a new phase of armed Russian aggression, this is an escalation, this is Putin's mockery of all peace plans, proposals, primarily from the American side. This is a slap in the face to global efforts. And this requires a firm international response. I think it is becoming increasingly obvious that this aggression is not only against Ukraine. This is aggression against the EU, against NATO countries, against our common values," he said, speaking to journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

As the Foreign Minister noted, the Polish side informed Ukraine about the further steps they plan to take.

"I have been in touch with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the very morning, based on his instructions, I am also in contact with our Polish friends. I exchanged information, thoughts with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski before the special meeting, which was held in Poland this morning after the direct violation of Polish airspace," the minister said.

