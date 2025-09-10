Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:51 10.09.2025

Sybiha: We are eagerly waiting our partners' decision on downing of Russian aerial targets over Ukraine's territory

2 min read
Sybiha: We are eagerly waiting our partners' decision on downing of Russian aerial targets over Ukraine's territory

Ukraine is eagerly waiting for the partners' decision on the shooting down of Russian air objects over the territory of Ukraine and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Our understanding is the following: the time has come to act, condemnations alone are not enough, there must be a clear, firm reaction from our partners both in bilateral and multilateral formats. What this means: a quick decision, and we are very much waiting for it, on the shooting down of Russian air objects over the territory of Ukraine," he said, speaking to journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine has discussed this with its neighbors, in particular Romania, Poland, and other neighbors, on whose territory either falling debris or violations of airspace have already been recorded.

"Our position is this: the time has come to finally make this decision, and it will help, among other things, protect our common European security space. The second is to increase Ukraine's capabilities in air defense systems. A concrete contribution from our closest allies in building our air shield," the foreign minister said.

As the minister explained, this consists in deploying as many as possible, including additional air systems, in places necessary to shoot down Russian air objects over the territory of Ukraine, including those heading into the airspace of EU countries.

Ukraine's third position, as the minister noted, is to deprive Russia of the ability to produce high-precision weapons.

He stressed that even in the missile that hit the Cabinet building, "many elements that were produced in Western countries have been identified as of now, despite the sanctions."

"We have already brought this information to the relevant capitals. The time has come to adopt devastating sanctions," Sybiha said.

Separately, the minister stressed the importance of implementing secondary sanctions.

According to Sybiha, it is crucial that this "sanctions strike" is synchronized with the U.S. pressure steps.

