Sybiha congratulates Baerbock: UNGA must remain active force for intl peace and security

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her assumption of office as President of the UN General Assembly and the beginning of the 80th session of the General Assembly.

“Annalena Baerbock takes over as UN GA President today, and I wish her the best of luck in her efforts during this difficult time. Ukraine looks forward to working closely with her and all Member States to advance our shared goals,” Sybiha said on X.

He noted that the UN General Assembly was an important part of the international response to the Russian Federation's aggressive war against Ukraine, firmly standing on the side of the UN Charter, sovereignty and international law. It must remain an active force for international peace and security.

“The Assembly should also remain a key platform to tackle global challenges—poverty, climate change, food insecurity, and inequality—and to promote achieving the SDGs. Ukraine will continue to support strengthening the Assembly as a pillar of collective action — ensuring that our common future rests on peace, justice, and sustainable development,” Sybiha stressed.

The Foreign Minister noted that the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region on the very day the 80th session of the UN General Assembly began. " This should serve as a reminder of the reality outside the Assembly’s chamber. A reality of Russian terror and atrocities. This is the time for a diplomacy of strength," Sybiha emphasized.