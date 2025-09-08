Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 08.09.2025

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held a telephone conversation with Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Marco Rubio.

"We have also discussed security guarantees, defense support, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and coordinating actions with partners," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel following the conversation.

He noted that Vladimir Putin understands only force and does not want to stop the war, so it is necessary to continue pressure on Russia.

Yermak thanked US President Donald Trump for his leadership in the desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine and the entire American people for their support and assistance.

Tags: #guarantees #defense #usa

