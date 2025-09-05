Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:05 05.09.2025

Ukraine returns from abroad over EUR3.3 mln stolen through corruption scheme of Ukraina printing house - NABU

2 min read
Ukraine returns from abroad over EUR3.3 mln stolen through corruption scheme of Ukraina printing house - NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on Thursday that Ukraine has for the first time managed to return EUR3.38 million from abroad, stolen through the corruption scheme of the state enterprise Ukraina Printing House.

"EUR3.377 million (approximately UAH163 million at the NBU exchange rate) will be transferred to the state budget from a French company involved in the case of the NABU and the SAPO (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) regarding abuses at the state enterprise Ukraina Printing House. This is the first compensation in the history of anti-corruption bodies to be paid by a foreign entity. The agreement with the company was concluded by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office of France on July 8, and on September 3 it was approved by a court in Paris," the NABU said on Telegram.

The NABU and SAPO investigation established that the factory purchased materials from a French company at inflated prices through an Estonian front company, and the former director of the state-owned enterprise received an illegal benefit in the form of copyrights to the design of security elements of documents.

In total, eight people were reported under suspicion in the proceedings, including the former head of the state-owned enterprise Ukraina Printing House.

According to the report, this result was possible thanks to a joint investigative group of NABU, SAPO, law enforcement officers of France and Estonia under the auspices of Eurojust.

"Interaction with foreign colleagues was established through the OECD GLEN platform - the Global Network of Law Enforcement Practitioners, which helped establish stable and partnership relations with a large number of countries. The STAR (Stolen Asset Recovery) initiative also played an important role in the process," the NABU reported.

The work on representing Ukraine's interests in the French court was coordinated by the SAPO.

On May 23, it was reported that the anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine, as part of an international investigation, reported a new suspicion to the former head of the state enterprise Ukraina Printing House for a bribe in the form of copyrights for design elements of Ukrainian documents (a stylized trident and a map of Ukraine), as well as for the legalization of over EUR7 million in income.

Tags: #nabu #reported

MORE ABOUT

16:08 05.09.2025
After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

18:46 02.09.2025
SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

18:35 02.09.2025
Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

19:55 26.08.2025
Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

11:45 25.08.2025
NABU employees ask court to consider complaint against arrest of colleague

NABU employees ask court to consider complaint against arrest of colleague

13:12 22.08.2025
SBU releases new evidence in case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov suspected of trading with Russia

SBU releases new evidence in case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov suspected of trading with Russia

14:23 12.08.2025
PGO registers five cases of possible beatings of NABU detectives; SBI investigating combined case

PGO registers five cases of possible beatings of NABU detectives; SBI investigating combined case

18:39 08.08.2025
Dutch Ambassador meets with NABU Director to discuss current situation, priorities in work

Dutch Ambassador meets with NABU Director to discuss current situation, priorities in work

15:19 08.08.2025
SBU responds to anti-corruption chiefs: evidence provided to NABU detectives validates suspicions, denies testimony pressure

SBU responds to anti-corruption chiefs: evidence provided to NABU detectives validates suspicions, denies testimony pressure

15:00 08.08.2025
SBU dismisses rumors of NABU detective Maghamedrasulov's involvement in documenting prominent Ukrainian businessman

SBU dismisses rumors of NABU detective Maghamedrasulov's involvement in documenting prominent Ukrainian businessman

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia – Zelenskyy

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

LATEST

AFU General Staff confirms defeat of Ryazan Oil Refinery, reports attack on number of other facilities of Russian aggressor

Sybiha discusses sanctions against Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine with new head of Dutch MFA

Sybiha discusses implementation of mutually beneficial energy and infrastructure projects with head of Slovak MFA

Szijjarto: Hungary cannot give up Russian oil because it 'has no other choice'

Putin says he’s ready to meet with Zelenskyy exclusively in Russia

Ukraine ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia – Zelenskyy

Western partners discuss deployment of non-NATO troops in Ukraine – media

Ammunition manufacturers to receive up to UAH 150 mln for winning Brave1 grant competition – Defense Ministry

Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

Security and defense will remain priority in draft state budget for 2026 - Svyrydenko

AD
AD