17:43 05.09.2025

Security and defense will remain priority in draft state budget for 2026 - Svyrydenko

The security and defense sector will remain a priority in the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2026, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"As in the 2025 budget, security and defense remain a priority for us. According to the law, we must submit the draft budget to the hall (to the Verkhovna Rada) on September 15. We understand how important it is to maintain support for communities, support for business, so we will place a special emphasis on financing important areas," Svyrydenko said at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Uzhgorod on Friday.

According to her, the state budget will focus on education, in particular, free meals in schools and the construction of shelters, on medicine, and support for frontline regions and displaced people.

