Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:08 05.09.2025

After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

1 min read
After the restoration of independence, Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies have even greater responsibility to society, high-quality communication is needed, the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) emphasize.

"After those events, when people regained our independence, our responsibility is many times greater. We felt all this, as do those people from NABU who are sitting behind bars without any reason, who were searched," said NABU Director Semen Kryvonos on Friday at a panel discussion dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the establishment of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

"We must move forward and answer the society's very simple question: when will we see corrupt officials behind bars," he stressed.

Head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko acknowledged the gaps in communication regarding the results of the anti-corruption agencies' work.

"Society wants to see very quick decisions... But this is impossible, and I think we just need to explain... You can't call a person guilty right away," the head of the SAPO stressed.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #kryvonos

