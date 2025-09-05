Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:06 05.09.2025

In Ukraine, seven missiles, 35 strike UAVs hit 10 locations

Ukrainian defenders shot down/jammed 121 enemy UAVs, seven missiles and 35 strike UAVs hit 10 locations. Another enemy UAV is in the air.

As the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram, on the night of September 5 (from 18:00 on September 4), the enemy attacked with 157 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk Oblast - Russia and X-59 guided aircraft missile from Voronezh Oblast - Russia.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/jammed 121 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country. Seven missiles and 35 strike UAVs hit 10 locations. Another enemy UAV is in the air," the post says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #air_forces #uavs

