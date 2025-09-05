Interfax-Ukraine
09:16 05.09.2025

Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk
On the night of Friday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan (Russia) and an oil depot in occupied Luhansk, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, reported on the Telegram channel.

"Ryazan Refinery [Ryazan, Russia] - an oil-filler with a capacity of 17.1 million tonnes per year, one of the four largest refineries in Russia. The visit was carried out by the USF Bird's Sting unit [14th USF Regiment] together with the SOF, Defense Intelligence and another component of the Defense Forces of Ukraine]; Luhansk Oil Depot was attacked by the USF Bird's Sting unit [14th USF Regiment]," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #strikes #oil_refinery #ryazan

