Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:00 04.09.2025

Number of wounded in humanitarian mine clearance mission increased to five

The number of civilians wounded as a result of today's Russian attack on Chernihiv region has risen to five people, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

"Now we know of 2 dead and 5 wounded due to the Russian missile strike on Kyselivska community. These are workers of the humanitarian demining mission Danish Refugee Council," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Chaus noted that the wounded are receiving all the necessary assistance in medical institutions.

"Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, documenting the aftermath of the strike," he said.

