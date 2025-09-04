Europe and USA to respond with sanctions if Russia continues to refuse concrete peace talks – Macron

Europe and the United States will give a "clear response" to Russia if the aggressor country continues to refuse concrete peace talks, including the application of sanctions, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We are all sending a signal that now all signals must become reality. What was postponed two weeks ago. There should be a meeting at the level of presidents, then a trilateral meeting and a quadrilateral meeting. If Russia continues to refuse specific peace negotiations, as it has been doing since March, then we, together with the US, are going to impose additional sanctions and will give a clear response to this refusal of Russia," he told reporters following the meetings in Paris.

According to Macron, this is how their conversation with US President Donald Trump began.

He also added that the next stage would be "new contacts between Americans and Russians."