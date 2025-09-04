Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on a checkpoint at the entrance to Novoselivka in Chernihiv region; two people are currently known to have died and three more were injured, said Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of Chernihiv City Military Administration.

"As of now, two people have been killed and three people have been wounded. The wounded are receiving medical assistance," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that one person had been killed and two wounded. The missile strike targeted humanitarian demining mission workers who were carrying out demining work in the area.