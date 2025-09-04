Russian propaganda has intensified a long-standing disinformation campaign about alleged "black transplantology" in Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has said.

"Since 2014, Russia has been spreading such allegations, there is no evidence of "black transplantology" in Ukraine, and all Russian statements are based solely on manipulation and conspiracy theories," the center noted.

Recently, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with propagandists that Ukraine has "weakened laws on organ transplantation" since 2022 and compared the situation to the Balkans in the 1990s, when "black transplantology spread throughout Europe." In addition, Zakharova claimed that Ukraine has allegedly become a "donor of soil for the West, which can simply be exported or used to grow GMO-contaminated cereals."

According to the Central Intelligence Agency, the Russian Federation's goal is to discredit the Ukrainian medical system and state, undermine trust in international humanitarian organizations, and divert attention from the war crimes of the Russian army.