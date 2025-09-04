Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:56 04.09.2025

Russia reactivates 'black transplantology' in Ukraine campaign – CCD

1 min read
Russia reactivates 'black transplantology' in Ukraine campaign – CCD

Russian propaganda has intensified a long-standing disinformation campaign about alleged "black transplantology" in Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has said.

"Since 2014, Russia has been spreading such allegations, there is no evidence of "black transplantology" in Ukraine, and all Russian statements are based solely on manipulation and conspiracy theories," the center noted.

Recently, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with propagandists that Ukraine has "weakened laws on organ transplantation" since 2022 and compared the situation to the Balkans in the 1990s, when "black transplantology spread throughout Europe." In addition, Zakharova claimed that Ukraine has allegedly become a "donor of soil for the West, which can simply be exported or used to grow GMO-contaminated cereals."

According to the Central Intelligence Agency, the Russian Federation's goal is to discredit the Ukrainian medical system and state, undermine trust in international humanitarian organizations, and divert attention from the war crimes of the Russian army.

Tags: #disinformation #black_transplantology

MORE ABOUT

16:11 27.08.2025
Russia accuses Ukraine of its own subversive activities in Africa – MFA

Russia accuses Ukraine of its own subversive activities in Africa – MFA

19:06 23.05.2025
Russia actively conducting info operations to undermine support for Ukraine – Spanish special services

Russia actively conducting info operations to undermine support for Ukraine – Spanish special services

11:17 15.04.2025
Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

10:55 04.12.2023
Russia preparing to launch another wave of disinformation about reasons for suspension of prisoner exchanges – Coordination HQ

Russia preparing to launch another wave of disinformation about reasons for suspension of prisoner exchanges – Coordination HQ

09:48 03.10.2022
Effective counteraction to Russian disinformation requires cooperation between state, public – experts

Effective counteraction to Russian disinformation requires cooperation between state, public – experts

10:27 11.04.2022
Moscow preparing massive info campaign targeting foreign media, politicians - Kuleba

Moscow preparing massive info campaign targeting foreign media, politicians - Kuleba

14:31 24.03.2022
Russian occupiers spreading disinformation to Mariupol residents, saying Odesa taken, evacuation to Ukraine-held areas impossible – Mariupol City Council

Russian occupiers spreading disinformation to Mariupol residents, saying Odesa taken, evacuation to Ukraine-held areas impossible – Mariupol City Council

14:28 24.03.2022
Russian occupiers spreading disinformation to Mariupol residents, saying Odesa taken, evacuation to Ukraine-held areas impossible – Mariupol City Council

Russian occupiers spreading disinformation to Mariupol residents, saying Odesa taken, evacuation to Ukraine-held areas impossible – Mariupol City Council

13:02 17.03.2022
Russia tries to spread disinformation to create myth about 'invincibility' of its own army - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia tries to spread disinformation to create myth about 'invincibility' of its own army - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:54 01.03.2022
Reznikov refutes possible disinfo about alleged surrender of county's military-political leadership

Reznikov refutes possible disinfo about alleged surrender of county's military-political leadership

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

LATEST

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

Military personnel may receive EW equipment through Drone Army Bonus program

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

AD
AD