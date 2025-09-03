Son did not communicate with father because one was a patriot, other was not – ex-wife of suspect in murder of MP Parubiy

The ex-wife of the suspect in the murder of the People's Deputy, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, Olena Cherninka, has said their common son did not communicate with his father because one was a patriot and the other was not.

"I broke up with my ex-husband in 1998. And officially with the document - in 2000. I raised my son alone. Sometimes my father would show up. Like on September 1st in the first grade or for some significant event. He communicated with his son, but very rarely. When Lemberg (call sign of Mykhailo-Viktor Stelnikov, the suspect's son - IF-U) went to war, they had a big fight. And Lemberg blocked his ancestor everywhere. Because one was a patriot and the other was not," she wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The woman reported that she had to communicate with her ex-husband after the death of her son regarding documents and investigative procedures.

"There was neither friendship nor enmity. Our infrequent communication was only about the disappearance of our son," she noted.

Cherninka wrote that the news from the court in the case of the murder of Andriy Parubiy shocked their family.

"It is important that the memory of Mykhailo is not distorted in this situation. My son, a hero, died for Ukraine. He went through Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and himself asked for a transfer to Bakhmut to the 93rd brigade. To the hottest point. He was a junior sergeant, commander of a reconnaissance platoon. And he died like a Hero. Heroes do not die!" she said.

The woman also added that "Lemberg" was the author of a petition for the immediate introduction of a visa regime from the Russian Federation, registered the day before the full-scale invasion, on February 23, 2022.

As reported, the suspect in the murder of People's Deputy Parubiy admitted his guilt during a conversation with journalists at a court hearing in Lviv, where he was being selected as a preventive measure. He stated that this was "revenge on the Ukrainian authorities." "This is my personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities," said the suspect, Mykhailo Stselnikov, without explaining what this revenge was for and why, since Parubiy was no longer in power.

According to reports by journalists from "Slidstvo.Info", Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, with the call sign "Lemberg," was a scout of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion and died in May 2023 in Bakhmut.

"Officially, Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov has been missing since May 20, 2023, the head of the patronage service of the 93rd OMB Alina Karnaukhova told the Slidstvo.Info ezine. His body could not be taken from the battlefield," the publication said in a statement.

When asked whether the information that Russian special services blackmailed him in connection with the missing body of his dead son was true, the suspect said: "This is not true."

"All I want is for them to quickly make (make a verdict - IF-U) now. Yes, I admit that I killed him and I want to ask that I be exchanged for prisoners of war and that I could go and find my son's body," he said.

Member of the European Solidarity Rada faction Mykola Knyazhytskyi stated on his Facebook page that he knew the suspect's son and his mother, but "no one knew or saw" his father.

"He left the family 27 years ago. He had a second child from his second marriage, whom he also left and had proceedings for non-payment of alimony. Therefore, the story about a loving father is a fiction and a legend. But this is an ideal object for recruitment and legend," the MP said.

Knyazhytsky therefore believes that "the story about a father in despair who wants to look for his son and therefore killed Andriy Parubiy is strange."

According to the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Chief of the Criminal Police Andriy Nebytov, the suspect in the murder of Parubiy had no accomplices in Ukraine. This is currently what law enforcement officials believe.

"So far, we have not seen any accomplices directly in Ukraine. We understand for sure that the suspect planned to leave for Khmelnytskyi region, where he was supposed to hide for some time, but already on September 1, he was waiting for information from his curator to illegally cross the state border," he said on the air of a nationwide telethon on Tuesday evening.

On the same day, Nebytov reported that the priority version remains the Russian trail of the murder. "This crime was not spontaneous. It was carefully prepared. We believe that it was more than one month of preparation for both the approach and departure of the criminal," he noted.

As reported, Member of Parliament, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in 2016-2019, Parubiy, was shot dead on the street in Lviv at noon on August 30. An unknown man fired several shots at the politician, as a result of which he died on the spot.

The alleged shooter in the Parubiy murder case was detained in Khmelnytsky region, 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov, who gave testimony and confessed to the crime. He is suspected of committing the crime under Article 112 (assault on the life of a MP of Ukraine committed in connection with his state or public activities) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.