Petition calls on Ukrainian president to award Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine

A petition has been registered on the website of the President of Ukraine to award the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation, commander of the Maidan Self-Defence Forces, and prominent statesman.

"We appeal to the President of Ukraine to posthumously award the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Volodymyrovych Parubiy, a Ukrainian political and public figure, People's Deputy of several convocations, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2016-2019, an active participant in the Revolution of Dignity, founder and coordinator of the Maidan Self-Defence Forces," the petition reads.

"Andriy Parubiy devoted his entire life to serving the Ukrainian state, protecting its sovereignty, independence and democratic values. He made a significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian parliamentarism and played a key role in ensuring the security of the Maidan during the events of 2013-2014.

His consistent pro-Ukrainian position, dedication to the interests of the state, and contribution to strengthening national security and European integration of Ukraine deserve the highest state award — the title of Hero of Ukraine," the author of the petition writes.

‘We ask you to support this petition to honour the memory of Andriy Parubiy as a true patriot, statesman and fighter for Ukraine's independence,’ the appeal says.

