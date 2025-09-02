Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:51 02.09.2025

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

2 min read
The Prosecutor's Office reclassified the actions of 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov, suspected of the murder of MP, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, as "an attack on the life of a MP of Ukraine, committed in connection with his state or public activities."

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"With the approval of the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the previously reported suspicion in the criminal proceedings on the murder of MP of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has been changed," the department's statement says.

The Prosecutor General's Office informs: "Taking into account the collected evidence, the legal qualification of the criminal offense has been changed to Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons) and Article 112 (encroachment on the life of a MP of Ukraine committed in connection with his state or public activities) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

In view of this, the Prosecutor's Office of Lviv Region has instructed the Investigation Department of the State Police of Ukraine in Lviv Region to conduct further pretrial investigation in the specified criminal proceedings, according to the jurisdiction of the investigation.

The article provides for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

