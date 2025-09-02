Interfax-Ukraine
18:35 02.09.2025

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed a senior SBU official of illegal enrichment and false declaration.

"According to the investigation, in December 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment for UAH 21.6 million and registered it for a family member. At the same time, its value under the contract is UAH 12.8 million," the SAPO said in a message on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, in order to substantiate the origin of the funds, the family member indicated that he earned them as an individual entrepreneur - from February 2022 he provided legal and consulting services.

"Investigators established that funds were indeed received into the accounts of the individual entrepreneur for the alleged provision of legal and consulting services. However, from a person suspected of embezzling funds of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia as part of a criminal organized group, as well as from companies controlled by the specified person," the report notes.

Thus, as noted in the SAPO, the collected evidence indicates that such services were not provided, and the companies have signs of fictitiousness.

In addition, according to the report, there is no confirmation of the legal origin of the remaining funds spent on the purchase of an apartment in the amount of UAH 8.8 million.

The actions of the senior SBU official are qualified under Art. 368-5 (illegal enrichment) and Part 2 of Art. 366-2 (intentional submission by the subject of declaration of knowingly false information in excess of 2,500 subsistence minimums) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #sapo #sbu #nabu

