Invaders lose 800 military, 89 units of special equipment in past 24 hours - General Staff

The defense forces eliminated 800 invaders, one tank, four armored vehicles, 53 artillery systems, 170 UAVs, and 89 vehicles and special equipment, informs the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to September 2, 2025 approximately amount to : about 108,3790 people of military personnel (plus 800) men, 1,1156 tanks (plus one) unit, 23,233 combat armored vehicles (plus 4) units, 32,301 artillery systems (plus 53) units, 1,477 MLRS (plus 1) units, 1,213 units of air defense equipment, 422 aircraft, 341 helicopters, 55,446 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (plus 170), 3,664 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 60,488 units of automotive equipment and tankers (plus 89), and 3,952 units of special equipment,” the message reads.