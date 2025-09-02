USA to consider new restrictions against Russia due to increased shelling of Ukrainian cities - finance minister

The United States will consider restrictions against Russia, as Russian troops have stepped up shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Commenting on the possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia, Bessent noted that all options remain on the table.

“(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do. As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign,” Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.

He noted that options for new restrictions against Russia will be discussed this week.