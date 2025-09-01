At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, allies assure Kyiv of support in countering Russian terrorism – MFA

On 1 September 2025, an extraordinary meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council in the format of the Political Affairs Committee was held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, convened at the request of the Ukrainian side following the recent massive Russian attacks, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

“Ukrainian officials briefed the Allies in detail on the current security situation, the assessment of Russia's tactics, and its future plans,” the message reads.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksii Serhieiev reported on the consequences of the recent Russian attacks against Ukraine, including the number of dead and injured, as well as the extent of infrastructure destruction.

Deputy Minister of Defence Serhiy Boyev stressed that Russia is significantly increasing its weapons production, in particular cruise missiles, drones, and artillery. He also noted that North Korea and Iran continue to provide substantial assistance to Russia, highlighting the global security implications of Russia's war against Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian side called on NATO member states to provide necessaryassistance for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, in particular the Patriot system and missiles for them. The need for long-range missiles was also emphasized,” the message says.

In addition, allies were also urged to increase investment in Ukraine's defence industry, particularly in drone production. With sufficient funding, Ukraine could significantly scale up its production capacity.

“Representatives of NATO member states strongly condemned Russia's massive attacks of Ukrainian cities, civilian facilities, and civilians, stressing that such actions clearly demonstrate Russia’s lack of desire for peace. They also underlined the need to increase pressure on Russia and assured that they would continue supporting Ukraine and working to ensure the sustainable and timely supply of essential for Ukraine weapons,” the ministry noted.

It is also noted that with winter and the heating season approaching, the Allies also highlighted the importance of protecting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and assured that they would provide the necessary support.