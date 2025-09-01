Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region
Assault groups of the Skala regiment have liberated the village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"It took two weeks to gradually, step by step, go through each street. At night, groups were formed, the enemy was identified, a coordinated assault and cleanup. On August 31, our flag was raised in the center of the settlement," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

The General Staff also published a video of the Ukrainian flag being raised in the settlement.

