14:10 01.09.2025

We have collected enough evidence - Nebytov on Parubiy murder suspect skepticism

Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov has said the detention of the suspect in the murder of the People's Deputy of the European Solidarity faction Andriy Parubiy was the result of consistent actions of law enforcement officers, and sufficient evidence was collected to inform the 52-year-old Lviv resident of suspicion.

"We have collected enough evidence for the prosecutor to reasonably sign this suspicion today. We are not talking about a coincidence, these are consistent actions of law enforcement agencies, which allow us to say today that this person is suspected by law enforcement agencies of committing this murder," Nebytov said at a briefing in Lviv on Monday, commenting on the skeptical reaction of society on social networks to the detention of the suspect.

Answering the question of whether the suspect in previously contacted Parubiy, the deputy head of the National Police said: "We do not have such information now."

